Falcons sign fourth-rounder Brandon Dorlus

  
Published May 30, 2024 04:37 PM

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the only unsigned Falcons selection from the 2024 draft.

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Thursday shows that they have signed fourth-round defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus. It’s a four-year deal for Dorlus.

Dorlus spent the last five seasons at Oregon and made a pair of All-Pac 12 teams during his time with the Ducks. He started 40 games over the last three seasons and compiled 89 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and 12 passes defensed over that span.

The Falcons also added second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro and sixth-round pick Zion Logue to their defensive line in April.