Falcons sign LB Andre Smith to active roster off practice squad

The Falcons added a linebacker to the active roster ahead of this week’s trip to London to face the Jaguars.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Andre Smith off of their practice squad. Tackle Isaiah Prince was waived in a corresponding move.

Smith had one tackle for Atlanta in Week Two. He played five games for the Titans last season and has also seen time with the Bills and Panthers. He has 34 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 52 career games.

The Falcons placed linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve on Tuesday. Nate Landman and Tae Davis join Smith as remaining options at the position.