Justin Fields trade is a win-win-win for Chiefs, Jets, Fields

The Chiefs needed a veteran quarterback with starting experience. The Jets had one too many.

And while it’s not exactly an accidental collision between peanut butter and chocolate, the trade that will send Justin Fields to the Chiefs for a 2027 sixth-round pick is a win-win-win for the two teams and the player.

In Kansas City, starter Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL. He’s determined to return as soon as possible. The Chiefs need someone who can handle the reps until the team is comfortable clearing him to practice.

In New York, it was clear they wanted to move on from Fields. They were facing the possibility of cutting him and eating his $10 million in fully-guaranteed salary, less whatever he’d make elsewhere (most likely, the $1.215 million minimum for his level of experience).

And while the Chiefs could have waited for Fields to be released, the Jets could have dragged their feet. Since the Jets would have owed Fields nothing beyond the guaranteed $10 million until Week 1, they could have kept him from going to Kansas City and getting to work.

So the Chiefs will pay $3 million ($1.785 million more than they would have paid if/when he’d been cut) and give up a 2027 sixth-round pick to get him immediately. And the Jets will gain the draft pick and pay less than they would have owed if they’d cut him.

On that point, Fields was due to make $20 million total in 2026. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Fields’s total 2026 salary has dropped to $11 million. As we understand it, the Jets will pay $8 million total and the Chiefs will pay $3 million.

To summarize, the Jets save $785,000 and get a pick, the Chiefs get a veteran quarterback now, and Fields receives $11 million and a potentially perfect destination for his sixth NFL season. He’ll learn from coach Andy Reid, from offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and Mahomes.

And maybe Fields will get some playing time, if Mahomes isn’t ready — or if the Chiefs aren’t comfortable with the idea of rushing him back.