Falcons sign QB Easton Stick

  
Published April 21, 2025 05:03 PM

The Falcons have added a backup quarterback.

Easton Stick, who has spent the last six seasons with the Chargers, signed with the Falcons today.

Stick was with the Chargers since they drafted him in 2019, but he barely played except for one four-game stretch in 2023 when he filled in for an injured Justin Herbert for five games. The Chargers lost all five games.

Michael Penix Jr. will start at quarterback for the Falcons this season. At the moment, Kirk Cousins is the No. 2 and Stick would likely compete with Emory Jones for the third quarterback spot. It’s still possible, however, that Cousins will be moved and Stick would have a chance to compete for the No. 2 job.

The Falcons’ offseason program begins tomorrow, and Stick is signing just in time to participate.