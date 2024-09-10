Falcons sign T Brandon Parker

Tackle Brandon Parker was released by the 49ers ahead of Monday night’s game, but he wasn’t out of work for long.

The Falcons announced that they have signed Parker to their 53-man roster on Tuesday. The Falcons had an open spot on their roster, so they didn’t need to make a corresponding move in order to get Parker in the fold.

Parker spent the summer with the 49ers and returned to the team after being cut in the initial drop to 53 players. Trent Williams’s return forced him off the roster, but he’ll give the Falcons some experienced depth after appearing in 59 games for the Raiders the last five years.

Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary are the starting tackles in Atlanta. Storm Norton is another backup option.