Falcons sign TE Teagan Quitoriano

The Falcons signed tight end Teagan Quitoriano on Friday, the team announced.

They also made the signing of German-born kicker Lenny Krieg official. The addition of Krieg previously was reported.

Quitoriano entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2022, and he spent most of his first three seasons in Houston. He briefly was on the Bears’ practice squad last season before re-joining the Texans.

As a rookie for the Texans, Quitoriano appeared in nine games with six starts and caught seven of his 14 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 16.1 yards per reception.

In 2023, Quitoriano appeared in seven games, starting five. He caught two of his three targets for 33 yards, averaging 16.5 yards per reception.

Quitoriano played seven games in 2024, starting four, but did not record any stats.

He spent time on injured reserve in each of his first three seasons, missing time in 2022 with a knee injury, undergoing surgery for a groin injury in 2023 and injuring a calf in 2024.

Quitoriano joins a tight ends room in Atlanta that features Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner and Feleipe Franks.