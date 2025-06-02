Falcons to host Titans for joint practices

The Falcons and Titans will be spending some extended time together this summer.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said at a Monday press conference that his team will host the Titans for joint practices in August. The teams will work out together for two days before an August 15 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons traveled to Miami for joint practices with the Dolphins the last two summers. They last hosted joint practices with the Jaguars in 2022.

The Titans practiced with the Seahawks in 2024. Titans head coach Brian Callahan said in March that he hoped to have two sets of joint practices this summer. The Titans will also face the Bucs and Vikings in the preseason.