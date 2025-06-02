 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons to host Titans for joint practices

  
Published June 2, 2025 01:17 PM

The Falcons and Titans will be spending some extended time together this summer.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said at a Monday press conference that his team will host the Titans for joint practices in August. The teams will work out together for two days before an August 15 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons traveled to Miami for joint practices with the Dolphins the last two summers. They last hosted joint practices with the Jaguars in 2022.

The Titans practiced with the Seahawks in 2024. Titans head coach Brian Callahan said in March that he hoped to have two sets of joint practices this summer. The Titans will also face the Bucs and Vikings in the preseason.