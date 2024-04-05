Falcons will hold private workout with Michael Penix Jr. on Friday

The Falcons may have signed Kirk Cousins but they are still in the market to draft a quarterback.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Atlanta is sending “a sizable group” including General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris to work out former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on Friday. The private workout will be conducted in Seattle.

The Falcons currently hold the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft.

Penix, 23, spent the last two seasons with Washington, helping the program advance to the CFP National Championship Game in 2023. He threw for 4,903 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his final collegiate season.

Penix began his college career at Indiana.

Cousins, 36, signed a four-year deal with the Falcons in March. But he does not have guaranteed money after the first two years of his contract.

That means the Falcons could select a Cousins successor and conceivably have him sit for the first two or three years of his career before transitioning to the new QB.