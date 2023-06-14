Falcons will open 10 training camp practices at their team facility

The Falcons announced they will open 12 training camp practices to fans this summer.

Ten of the practices will take place at the team’s IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch with two additional sessions in Miami when the Falcons hold joint practices with the Dolphins.

The first open practice for the Falcons will be Thursday, July 27.

The practice on July 29 is part of the NFL’s Back Together Saturday. Coach Arthur Smith and General Manager Terry Fontenot will speak to fans and the guest appearances will include Falcons legends.

A limited number of free tickets are available for the practices at the Falcons’ training facility.

The practices against the Dolphins are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

For more information on all of the open practices at IBM Performance Field, visit: www.atlantafalcons.com/open-practice