oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Falcons will open 10 training camp practices at their team facility

  
Published June 14, 2023 02:06 PM
EQWIoCGixFjy
June 12, 2023 12:50 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect back on the greatest Falcons players who weren't QBs in the 21st century, featuring Warrick Dunn, Roddy White, Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett, John Abraham, Keith Brooking and more.

The Falcons announced they will open 12 training camp practices to fans this summer.

Ten of the practices will take place at the team’s IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch with two additional sessions in Miami when the Falcons hold joint practices with the Dolphins.

The first open practice for the Falcons will be Thursday, July 27.

The practice on July 29 is part of the NFL’s Back Together Saturday. Coach Arthur Smith and General Manager Terry Fontenot will speak to fans and the guest appearances will include Falcons legends.

A limited number of free tickets are available for the practices at the Falcons’ training facility.

The practices against the Dolphins are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

For more information on all of the open practices at IBM Performance Field, visit: www.atlantafalcons.com/open-practice