Fans — and haters — are buying Aaron Rodgers T-shirts

Plenty of Steelers fans love Aaron Rodgers. Plenty of other Steelers fans do not.

Love or hate, they’re buying Aaron Rodgers T-shirts.

As explained by Joe Lister of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a purveyor of Rodgers-related merch believes that gear is being purchased both by fans of Rodgers — and by foes.

Danielle Dudas told Lister that customers “who go out of their way to say how much they dislike the quarterback.”

“Some people are like, ‘I want a shirt just so I can burn it,’ ” Dudas told Lister.

T-shirts apparently are doing well because they’re much cheaper than a jersey. And fans may not be interested in buying the jersey of a one-year player.

The point for now is that plenty of Steelers fans remain skeptical. If he plays well, they’ll come around. If he doesn’t, they’ll get loud.

Which raises the stakes for Rodgers in the three winnable games to start the season — at the Jets, vs. the Seahawks, and at the Patriots.