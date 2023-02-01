 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Federal judge seeks more briefing regarding possible arbitration of Brian Flores case

  
Published February 1, 2023 04:04 PM
nbc_pft_cardshc_230201
February 1, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into why Brian Flores could fit the Cardinals and the upcoming head coach interviews that Arizona will be conducting.

One year ago today, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a landmark racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and various teams. Over the past 365 days, not much has happened.

The case continues to be bogged down by the question of whether it will be resolved in court, or whether it will be handled by arbitration controlled by the NFL. On the one-year anniversary of the filing of the case, there was a development.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, the presiding judge has requested more written briefing from the parties as to the question of whether the case should go to arbitration. The submissions are due later this month.

Nothing can even begin to happen in the case until it’s known where the case will proceed. And if the NFL doesn’t get the outcome it wants, the case will be further delayed by the appeal process.

So, basically, more time will be needed to get the case off the ground. Maybe at least another year. If not longer.