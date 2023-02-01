Federal judge seeks more briefing regarding possible arbitration of Brian Flores case

One year ago today, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a landmark racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and various teams. Over the past 365 days, not much has happened.

The case continues to be bogged down by the question of whether it will be resolved in court, or whether it will be handled by arbitration controlled by the NFL. On the one-year anniversary of the filing of the case, there was a development.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, the presiding judge has requested more written briefing from the parties as to the question of whether the case should go to arbitration. The submissions are due later this month.

Nothing can even begin to happen in the case until it’s known where the case will proceed. And if the NFL doesn’t get the outcome it wants, the case will be further delayed by the appeal process.

So, basically, more time will be needed to get the case off the ground. Maybe at least another year. If not longer.