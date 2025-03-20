 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nbc_pft_brownswentz_250320.jpg
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nbc_pft_brownswentz_250320.jpg
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Feleipe Franks returns to Falcons on a one-year deal

  
Published March 20, 2025 07:03 PM

Feleipe Franks is returning to Atlanta.

The Falcons announced the addition of the free agent tight end, and according to multiple reports, Franks is signing a one-year deal.

Franks, 27, originally joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He entered the NFL as a quarterback before moving to tight end in his first season.

He has mostly contributed on special teams, playing 113 offensive snaps and 432 on special teams in his career.

Franks spent last season in Carolina, playing a career-high 305 special teams snaps, collecting 10 special teams tackles and making his first career catch for 12 yards.

As a rookie in Atlanta, Franks played nine games. He had 14 offensive snaps and 36 on special teams, with three carries for 6 rushing yards and one pass attempt that was intercepted.

In 2022, Franks appeared in 11 games, starting one. He took 54 offensive snaps and 91 on special teams. His sole carry gained no yards, and he was targeted twice but did not catch either pass.

Franks was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a calf injury before the 2023 season.

Franks joins Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner in the tight ends room.