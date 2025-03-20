Feleipe Franks returns to Falcons on a one-year deal

Feleipe Franks is returning to Atlanta.

The Falcons announced the addition of the free agent tight end, and according to multiple reports, Franks is signing a one-year deal.

Franks, 27, originally joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He entered the NFL as a quarterback before moving to tight end in his first season.

He has mostly contributed on special teams, playing 113 offensive snaps and 432 on special teams in his career.

Franks spent last season in Carolina, playing a career-high 305 special teams snaps, collecting 10 special teams tackles and making his first career catch for 12 yards.

As a rookie in Atlanta, Franks played nine games. He had 14 offensive snaps and 36 on special teams, with three carries for 6 rushing yards and one pass attempt that was intercepted.

In 2022, Franks appeared in 11 games, starting one. He took 54 offensive snaps and 91 on special teams. His sole carry gained no yards, and he was targeted twice but did not catch either pass.

Franks was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a calf injury before the 2023 season.

Franks joins Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner in the tight ends room.