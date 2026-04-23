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Fernando Mendoza launches foundation to support multiple sclerosis research

  
Published April 23, 2026 06:51 PM

Fernando Mendoza’s mother, Elsa, has multiple sclerosis, a severe chronic autoimmune disease. She is confined to a wheelchair, creating travel difficulties, which is the reason the Heisman Trophy winner is not attending the draft in Pittsburgh.

It’s also the reason he announced a $500,000 donation to support MS research.

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick is launching the Mendoza Family Fund in partnership with the National MS Society.

“My mom is my light; she is my why,” Fernando said in a video Thursday announcing the foundation.

Mendoza said the foundation is committed to raising over $1 million over the next three years.

“Together, I believe we can end this disease,” Mendoza said in the video.

Dr. Tim Coetzee, president and CEO of the National MS Society, said in a statement: “The Mendoza Family Fund represents the very best of what’s possible when passion meets collective action. Through this partnership, we have an opportunity to channel that momentum into critical research and programs that will change lives and ultimately help us end MS.”