First game with new rule has 11 kickoffs, 9 touchbacks, returns of 28 and 29 yards

The results from the first game with the NFL’s new kickoff rule were not as dynamic as advertised.

The Chiefs and Ravens combined for 11 kickoffs, of which nine were touchbacks. That included all six kickoffs by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who consistently booted the ball deep into the end zone. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had three kickoffs go for touchbacks and two that were returned.

The two returns were nothing special; Carson Steele returned one 28 yards to the 31-yard line, while Mecole Hardman was credited with a 29-yard return on the other, although a Chiefs holding penalty pushed them back to the 19-yard line.

Touchbacks go out to the 30-yard line under the new rule, which benefits the offense compared to the 25-yard line last year, so that benefits the offense. But if the Chiefs and Ravens are any guide, the NFL is still going to see plenty of touchbacks on kickoffs this year.

There’s already talk that next year, touchbacks will be moved out to the 35-yard line to try to incentivize kickers not to boot the ball all the way into the end zone. But for now, the new kickoff rule doesn’t look like it’s going to provide a lot of excitement.