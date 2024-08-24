Five drives, 23 points for Vikings offense under Jaren Hall

The forgotten man on the Minnesota quarterback depth chart is about to be forgotten no more.

Second-year fifth-rounder Jaren Hall had his second straight strong preseason performance on Saturday in Philadelphia. A week after generating a perfect passer rating of 158.3 at Cleveland, Hall led the Minnesota offense to 23 points in five drives.

He completed 17 of 25 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. That translates to only (only) a passer rating of 116.2.

Last year, Hall got the first post-Kirk Cousins start, but the then-rookie suffered a concussion on the opening drive of a game at Atlanta. This year, Hall likely will be the third-string quarterback on Minnesota’s roster, behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens. It’s fair to ask whether Hall will leapfrog Mullens at some point.

Regardless, the Vikings undoubtedly will keep all three. If the Vikings were to try to slip Hall through to the practice squad, chances are he wouldn’t clear waivers.