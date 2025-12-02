 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Five teams have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention

  
Published December 2, 2025 11:48 AM

The NFL will head into the final five weeks of the regular season with the fewest number of teams still in playoff contention since at least the 2002 season.

The Giants, who fell to 2-11 on Monday night, became the first team eliminated from postseason consideration in Week 12 and four teams joined them in Week 13. The 1-11 Titans, 2-10 Raiders, 2-10 Saints, and 3-9 Cardinals are also set to start making their plans for the 2026 season.

Per NBC Sports research, that is the most teams out at this point in the season since the divisional realignment that took place ahead of the 2002 season.

While all of those teams are out of the running, no teams have clinched a playoff spot at this point.

A handful of other teams should be joining that quintet soon. The 3-9 Jets, 3-9 Browns, 3-9 Commanders, 4-8 Falcons, and 4-8 Vikings are going to a lot of things to break in their favor to keep the playoff fires burning much longer.

The Commanders and Vikings play this week and the loser will have no remaining path to the playoffs. The Commanders will also be out if they win and the Eagles win while the Jets, Browns and Falcons are all out with a loss this week.