Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts 'petty'
Belichick banning Patriots scouts 'petty'
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Florida defensive lineman Brendan Bratt was ejected for spitting on USF opponent

  
Published September 6, 2025 09:37 PM

In big-time football, it’s suddenly the late-summer of spitting.

Two nights after Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from the first NFL game of the season for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, University of Florida defensive tackle Brendan Bratt was ejected for spitting in the face of an opponent during the final drive of an upset loss to USF.

Bratt spat in the face of South Florida offensive lineman Cole Skinner.

It’s not a new thing for Florida. Defensive lineman Jamari Lyons was ejected for spitting on an opponent in 2023, during a game against Florida State.

The NFL takes seriously its obligation to set the tone for all levels of football. And it’s stunning, to say the least, that Bratt would give in to the impulse to spit on someone, when he surely knew (or at least should have known) about Carter’s not-so-magic loogie.

Even though Bratt’s ejection has no relevance to Carter, it’s not crazy to think the league will ponder the importance of the message ultimately sent to pro, college, and high-school players in the final decision made regarding Carter’s discipline.