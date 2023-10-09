Football (albeit flag) appears finally set for Olympics

Football is finally heading the Olympics.

Well, sort of.

Flag football is one step away from joining the list of events at the 2028 games, to be held in Los Angeles. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the sport will be added to the Olympics — presuming final approval from the IOC.

Given the many niche sports that land in the Olympics, it’s about damn time. But not enough countries were playing football to make it an event, and it also had to be a sport that can field both men’s and women’s team.

We’re still holding out hope for tackle football. Which, frankly, would be a perfect addition to the winter games.