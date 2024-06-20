For 2025, UFL will return with eight teams in their current markets

The Birmingham Stallions will get a chance to defend their UFL title in 2025. And the other seven teams from 2024 will get a chance to stop them from doing so.

Via Eric Williams of FoxSports.com, the UFL will return next year with the eight current teams in the eight current markets. There will be no expansion or relocation.

The goal will be to try to build on a successful first season.

“We are going to be able to dial into the details,” UFL executive V.P. of football operations Daryl Johnston told Williams. “We’re going to have a traditional offseason calendar where we can be ahead of the curve instead of being in a position where we have to chase it a little bit. . . . I think that’s something that everyone’s excited about.”

One goal will be to improve attendance in every market but St. Louis, where the Battlehawks averaged more than 34,000 fans per game. In the other seven markets, the average numbers were in the range of 10,000.

It will be interesting to see what the UFL can do. Year One counts as a success. Next year, we’ll see what happens.