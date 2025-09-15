For Brandon Aubrey, the key to making a big kick is overconfidence

When the Cowboys were getting themselves in position for an overtime-forcing 64-yard field goal try, what was kicker Brandon Aubrey doing?

He was taking a page from the book of Stuart Smalley. And it worked.

“Just reminding myself that I’m built for this moment,” Aubrey told PFT by phone after the 40-37 overtime win. “‘You’re the best person on the planet to do this job, so go out there and make the kick.’”

Aubrey said that he tries to be “overconfident” in those moments. Given his performance, Aubrey seems to be properly confident. Because he’s an incredibly accurate kicker. With impressive range.

He’s not sure what that range is, but he said he hit today’s 64-yarder as well as he could. So he estimates he could make it from 70 or 71.

Someone is going to do it. It’s just a matter of time. And when the time comes, Aubrey could be the one to do it.