 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

For Brandon Aubrey, the key to making a big kick is overconfidence

  
Published September 14, 2025 08:51 PM

When the Cowboys were getting themselves in position for an overtime-forcing 64-yard field goal try, what was kicker Brandon Aubrey doing?

He was taking a page from the book of Stuart Smalley. And it worked.

“Just reminding myself that I’m built for this moment,” Aubrey told PFT by phone after the 40-37 overtime win. “‘You’re the best person on the planet to do this job, so go out there and make the kick.’”

Aubrey said that he tries to be “overconfident” in those moments. Given his performance, Aubrey seems to be properly confident. Because he’s an incredibly accurate kicker. With impressive range.

He’s not sure what that range is, but he said he hit today’s 64-yarder as well as he could. So he estimates he could make it from 70 or 71.

Someone is going to do it. It’s just a matter of time. And when the time comes, Aubrey could be the one to do it.