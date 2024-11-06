For the Cowboys, Jonathan Mingo trade is about 2025 and 2026, not 2024

The Jerry Jones grift continues.

After Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, the Cowboys’ owner and G.M. suggested that his team would make a couple of moves in advance of the trading deadline. He also declared that he’s still “all in” for 2024.

The trade he made, however, isn’t about 2024. It won’t change a thing in 2024.

The Jonathan Mingo trade is all about 2025 and 2026.

With receiver CeeDee Lamb getting $35 million per year, the Cowboys need other receivers at much lower cost. They now have Mingo at a base salary of $1.55 million in 2025 and $1.957 million in 2026.

The willingness to sacrifice a 2025 fourth-round selection shows that they thought highly of the 39th overall pick in the 2023 draft by the Panthers, and that they don’t hold his average-at-best performance to date against him. They opted to give up the ability to select a player next year who could develop into a quality player (Dak Prescott, for example, was a fourth-round pick) to have certainty. And they believe with sufficient certainty that Mingo will contribute.

But not in 2024. Not enough to make a difference. This is about finding ways to put good players around a roster that is top heavy with bloated contracts that became even more bloated because the Cowboys have a bad habit of dragging their feet as to the players they will inevitably pay.