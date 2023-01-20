 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Former 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dies at 83

  
Published January 20, 2023 12:45 PM
Former 49ers linebacker Ed Beard died Monday at the age of 83, the team announced Friday.

The 49ers selected Beard in the 14th round of the 1964 NFL draft, and the Raiders took him in the 20th round of the 1964 AFL draft. He played his entire career with the 49ers, seeing action from 1965-72.

Beard played 97 games, mostly on special teams.

He became the first special teams captain in NFL history. After Beard’s career was cut short by injuries, he served as a linebackers coach for the 49ers and Saints before becoming defensive coordinator for the Lions.

In 1971, Beard received the 49ers most prestigious annual honor, the Len Eshmont Award. The team annually honors a player who best exemplifies the “inspirational and courageous play” of Eshmont.

Beard was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.