Former All-Pro CB Pat Fischer dies at 84

Pat Fischer, an All-Pro cornerback with St. Louis and Washington, has died, the Commanders announced Tuesday. Fisher was 84.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

“The Washington Commanders mourn the loss of Pat Fischer. Fischer was one of the greatest defensive backs in franchise history, ranking in the top 10 in both interceptions and interception return yardage,” Washington said in a statement. “Fischer’s contributions to the team on the field and in our community will never be forgotten. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pat’s daughter, Allison Shannon, his son, Marty Fischer and the rest of Pat’s family and friends at this time.”

Fischer played 17 seasons with Washington and the St. Louis Cardinals. He went to three Pro Bowls (1964, ’65 and ’69) and made All-Pro in 1964.

The Cardinals made him a 17th-round pick in 1961, and he played his first seven seasons in St. Louis. Fischer signed with Washington as a free agent in 1968, and the NFL exercised the Rozelle rule that awarded the Cardinals a second-round selection in 1969 and a third-round pick in 1970 as compensation.

He spent 10 years with Washington.

In 220 regular-season and playoff games, Fischer made 57 interceptions.

Fischer retired after the 1977 season with a back injury, and he was awarded the George Halas Award by the Pro Football Writers of America for being the NFL player, coach or staff member who overcame the most adversity to succeed in 1977.

Fischer is in Washington’s Ring of Fame and a member of Washington’s 80 greatest list.

He settled with his family in Ashburn, Virginia, after his retirement and worked as a stockbroker and in the real estate business.