Former Cowboys strength coach Joe Juraszek dies at 67

Former Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Joe Juraszek died this week, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports. Juraszek was 67.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Juraszek worked for the Cowboys from 1997-10, serving under five head coaches. He started with Barry Switzer and finished with Wade Phillips.

“So sorry to hear of the passing of Joe Juraszek!” former head coach Dave Campo said on social media. “As our strength coach with the Dallas Cowboys for many years and a great man! He was always upbeat and passionate about his work, our players and our organization. He will be missed.”

Juraszek worked as a strength and conditioning coach for 30 years. He also worked for the University of Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

Juraszek, a Chicago native, played linebacker and defensive end at New Mexico from 1976-80.