Former Dolphins LB Mike Kolen dies at 76

Linebacker Mike Kolen, who was a starter on defense for back-to-back Dolphins Super Bowl champs, has died.

Kolen’s alma mater Auburn University announced that he died on April 3. Kolen was 76 years old.

The Dolphins drafted Kolen in the 12th round of the 1970 draft and he was a regular in the starting lineup through the 1975 season. That run included the Dolphins’ perfect 1972 season, which Kolen helped keep intact with an interception of Terry Bradshaw in the final moments of the AFC Championship Game, and their repeat Super Bowl win after the 1973 season.

Kolen also intercepted Johnny Unitas in the Dolphins’ 1971 AFC title game win and he was one of the players around Raiders running back Clarence Davis on the “Sea of Hands” play that gave the Raiders a win over the Dolphins in the 1974 playoffs.

Kolen remained with the Dolphins through the 1977 season before retiring and Auburn named an award for each season’s top tackler after Kolen following the end of his playing career.