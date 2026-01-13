Former Giants CB Sam Beal has been missing since July

The family of Sam Beal is asking for help in attempting to locate the former Giants cornerback, who they say disappeared in July.

“Tomorrow makes it 7 months since we’ve last heard from or seen my brother,” his sister Essence Zhane posted on Facebook on Monday.

Beal, 29, was last seen dropping off his girlfriend before borrowing her car to drive to a job he never arrived, according to a missing persons bulletin. He later told his girlfriend on the phone that he was headed home to Virginia Beach.

The car was found in Virginia Beach, with his shoes, socks and sand on the front passenger seat. He had taken only the clothes he was wearing, a pair of slides and his wallet containing his banking card and driver’s license.

“I’m not here to answer a bunch of why’s and how’s I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure,” Beal’s sister wrote on social media. “I’m a Big sister and I need my brother to know that We Love You and miss you and this has been a heavy feeling for months to carry around.”

The Giants made Beal a third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft. He played three seasons with the team, totaling 27 tackles and one pass defensed before opting out because of COVID in 2020. The Giants released him in 2021.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Kenwood Police at (616) 698-6580 or Virginia Beach Police at (757) 385-4141.