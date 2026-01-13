 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Giants CB Sam Beal has been missing since July

  
Published January 12, 2026 07:47 PM

The family of Sam Beal is asking for help in attempting to locate the former Giants cornerback, who they say disappeared in July.

“Tomorrow makes it 7 months since we’ve last heard from or seen my brother,” his sister Essence Zhane posted on Facebook on Monday.

Beal, 29, was last seen dropping off his girlfriend before borrowing her car to drive to a job he never arrived, according to a missing persons bulletin. He later told his girlfriend on the phone that he was headed home to Virginia Beach.

The car was found in Virginia Beach, with his shoes, socks and sand on the front passenger seat. He had taken only the clothes he was wearing, a pair of slides and his wallet containing his banking card and driver’s license.

“I’m not here to answer a bunch of why’s and how’s I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure,” Beal’s sister wrote on social media. “I’m a Big sister and I need my brother to know that We Love You and miss you and this has been a heavy feeling for months to carry around.”

The Giants made Beal a third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft. He played three seasons with the team, totaling 27 tackles and one pass defensed before opting out because of COVID in 2020. The Giants released him in 2021.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Kenwood Police at (616) 698-6580 or Virginia Beach Police at (757) 385-4141.