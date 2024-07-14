 Skip navigation
Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones dies at 40

  
Published July 14, 2024 11:23 AM

Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones has died. He was 40.

He passed overnight in his sleep at his home in Houston. No cause of death was announced.

A third-round pick from Lane College in 2007, Jones spent five seasons with the Texans.

A week after being released by the Texans in May 2012, Jones signed with the Ravens. In his first season with Baltimore, Jones had the most significant year of his career. In addition to making the Pro Bowl and being named a first-team All-Pro kick returner, Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII to start the second half. He also caught a touchdown pass in the win over the 49ers, making him the first player in Super Bowl history to score via a touchdown pass and a return in the same game.

In the divisional round that year, he caught a long touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to force overtime against the Broncos in Denver.

The most bizarre moment of Jones’s career happened on Thanksgiving night in 2013, when a long return was disrupted by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin standing very close to the playing field.

He spent two more years with the Ravens before finishing his career in 2015, playing for the Steelers and Chargers.

We extend our condolences to Jacoby’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches.