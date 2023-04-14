Foster Moreau says prognosis is good

Foster Moreau found out he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma through a routine physical after agreeing to a contract with the Saints. But he says his attitude remains positive, and his doctors like his chances of a complete recovery.

“It’s at stage 2, so it’s spread from the initial location. But it appears to be a slow spread and we should be able to get rid of all of it ,” Moreau said on Good Morning America.

Moreau said he’d like to use his platform to encourage others to get any screenings they may be putting off.

“I’d say to anyone who doesn’t want to get a checkup, afraid to see your doctor, afraid to take whatever test you’ve gotta take, it’s not gonna change the outcome, right? It’s better to know,” Moreau said.

Moreau said he’s viewing his cancer fight as something he needs to work through with the same intensity he has brought to his NFL career.

“There’s no other way to look at it, right? So I’m preparing for my opponent, right? Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chemotherapy, I’m preparing for being on an IV, for six, seven, eight hours. Whatever it takes, right? Because I mean, there’s no other option. There’s no option,” Moreau said. “You only have a finite amount of time on this Earth. For me, I’m gonna make it count. And right now, making it count is whuppin’ up on cancer’s butt.”

There’s no word on when Moreau might be able to return to the field, but it’s possible he could play this season. Cardinals running back James Conner was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma while in college in December of 2015 and was back on the field in September of 2016.