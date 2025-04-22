Four 49ers sign their exclusive rights free agent tenders

The 49ers took care of some roster business on the first day of their offseason program.

The team announced that defensive lineman Evan Anderson, defensive lineman Alex Barrett, linebacker Jalen Graham, and tight end Brayden Willis have re-signed with the team. All four players were tendered contracts as exclusive rights free agents earlier this offseason.

Anderson had 24 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 12 appearances last season while Barrett had two tackles in three games. Barrett also had five tackles in seven 2020 appearances and he made his debut with the Lions in 2017.

Graham had eight tackles in eight games last year and Willis has appeared in 17 games over the last two seasons.