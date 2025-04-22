 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Four 49ers sign their exclusive rights free agent tenders

  
Published April 22, 2025 06:14 PM

The 49ers took care of some roster business on the first day of their offseason program.

The team announced that defensive lineman Evan Anderson, defensive lineman Alex Barrett, linebacker Jalen Graham, and tight end Brayden Willis have re-signed with the team. All four players were tendered contracts as exclusive rights free agents earlier this offseason.

Anderson had 24 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 12 appearances last season while Barrett had two tackles in three games. Barrett also had five tackles in seven 2020 appearances and he made his debut with the Lions in 2017.

Graham had eight tackles in eight games last year and Willis has appeared in 17 games over the last two seasons.