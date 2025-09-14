Fox reportedly expects 30 million to tune in for Eagles-Chiefs

Week 2 is headlined by a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, with both the Eagles and Chiefs making their Sunday debuts after starting the season playing on weekdays.

And Fox expects a big number.

No, it won’t be the 127.7 million who watched their last meeting, from February. As September goes, however, it could be the biggest crowd that has ever gathered for an NFL game.

Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com reports that Fox projects an audience in the range of 30 million for the late-afternoon game.

As Deitsch notes, 30 million would be the biggest Week 2 game since the NFL started tracking ratings in 1988. That year, it was a Bengals-Chiefs game that attracted 27.87 million to CBS.

Deitsch also points out that the most-watched September game on record happened in 1993, when 31.1 million tuned in for Dallas-Washington on ABC’s Monday Night Football.

Boosting the final figure will be the expanded Nielsen process, which generally has pumped up numbers via a new calculation of out-of-home viewing.

And if that doesn’t get to 30 million (or to 31.1), Fox can always pull a YouTube and re-do the numbers.