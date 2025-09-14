 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fox reportedly expects 30 million to tune in for Eagles-Chiefs

  
Published September 14, 2025 09:14 AM

Week 2 is headlined by a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, with both the Eagles and Chiefs making their Sunday debuts after starting the season playing on weekdays.

And Fox expects a big number.

No, it won’t be the 127.7 million who watched their last meeting, from February. As September goes, however, it could be the biggest crowd that has ever gathered for an NFL game.

Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com reports that Fox projects an audience in the range of 30 million for the late-afternoon game.

As Deitsch notes, 30 million would be the biggest Week 2 game since the NFL started tracking ratings in 1988. That year, it was a Bengals-Chiefs game that attracted 27.87 million to CBS.

Deitsch also points out that the most-watched September game on record happened in 1993, when 31.1 million tuned in for Dallas-Washington on ABC’s Monday Night Football.

Boosting the final figure will be the expanded Nielsen process, which generally has pumped up numbers via a new calculation of out-of-home viewing.

And if that doesn’t get to 30 million (or to 31.1), Fox can always pull a YouTube and re-do the numbers.