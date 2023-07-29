 Skip navigation
Frank Clark: Broncos-Chiefs isn’t a rivalry, rivalries are competitive

  
Published July 29, 2023 03:09 PM

Edge rusher Frank Clark put a new spin on “If you can’t beat them, join them” this offseason.

Clark spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs and notched eight wins over the Broncos during that time, so he’s familiar with the hard times that have been going on in Denver in recent years. That didn’t stop Clark from signing with the Broncos as a free agent and he doesn’t see the fact that the two teams share a division as a reason to say there’s a rivalry between the clubs.

The Broncos haven’t beaten the Chiefs since 2015 and Clark says that has to change for anyone to call it a rivalry.

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry,” Clark said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “A rivalry is competitive. And I’ve been on the other side and we didn’t call it a rivalry then. I’m with the Broncos now. Until we become competitive enough, we have to beat the team.”

The Broncos’ last win over the Chiefs was their seventh in a row, so there is a history of long runs on both sides of the matchup. Denver is hoping new faces like Clark and head coach Sean Payton can help them turn things back around.