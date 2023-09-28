Frank Clark hopes to return in Week Five

Broncos edge rusher Frank Clark will miss his third straight game this week, but he is hopeful that his reutrn to action isn’t too far off.

Clark is listed with a hip injury and said on Thursday, via Mike Klis of KUSA, that he suffered a tear in his groin and abductor during a practice before the team’s Week Two loss to Washington. The injury will sideline him against the Bears this week, but Clark said he believes he will be able to play against the Jets in Week Five.

Linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) joined Clark in missing practice on Thursday. Neither player has practiced this week.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) were limited in practice for the second straight day.