Frank Ragnow “definitely stiff,” but feeling better than expected

Lions center Frank Ragnow emerged from the divisional round of the playoffs with a pair of injuries, but he gave a generally positive update on his condition on Wednesday.

Ragnow sprained his knee and his ankle in the win over the Buccaneers. During a press conference, Ragnow told reporters that he is feeling better than he expected to feel at this point in the week.

“Stiff, definitely stiff, but rehabbing and feeling pretty good,” Ragnow said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

Left guard Jonah Jackson is set to miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers because of a knee injury, so having Ragnow on hand would be a positive development on the interior of the offensive line this week.