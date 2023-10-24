Frank Reich: Bryce Young checks the toughness box big time

The Panthers’ 0-6 start to the season has not featured a lot of obvious positives, but head coach Frank Reich identified one upon the team’s return from its bye week.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Reich said that watching Bryce Young go through a rough beginning to his NFL career has shown him that the first overall pick in this year’s draft has one desirable trait in an NFL quarterback.

“There’s zero question in my mind about Bryce Young’s toughness,” Reich said, via the team’s website. “I didn’t question it in the draft process, just because of the way he handled himself in his college career. But I can just tell you this: Six games into it, physical and mental toughness, he checks that box big time. I think that is going to continue to grow and demonstrate itself. I’m sure he’s never experienced anything like an 0-6 start. But the way he’s handled that – the resolve and the determination you can see in his eyes and you can feel in his demeanor – is the way you would expect someone with his toughness and competitiveness to handle it.”

The Panthers meet the Texans, who have gotten better results with second overall pick C.J. Stroud at the controls of their offense. Should Stroud have a better showing than Young this weekend, there will be another round of questions about the Panthers’ decision-making and that will provide another test for Young’s ability to grind through difficult moments.