Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Frank Reich sees "so much to build on" offensively with Panthers

  
Published January 27, 2023 09:01 AM
nbc_pft_reichdaughter_230127
January 27, 2023 08:12 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze how Frank Reich’s daughter tweeting that she had been hired by the Panthers 90 minutes after the season ended could be used in potential Steve Wilks litigation.

The Panthers announced that they’ll hold a press conference with new head coach Frank Reich on Tuesday, but he sat down with the team’s in-house media crew for his first comments since being hired on Thursday.

Reich said that the defense “stood out” to him when he looked at the Panthers on film and said that he believes the unit is one that will give the team a chance to win each week. Reich also complimented the special teams work done by coordinator Chris Tabor before turning his attention to the offense.

Reich said he saw “so much to build on” and mentioned the running game and offensive line as areas that were strong for the Panthers as they went through the 2022 season. Reich had less to say about the team’s quarterbacks, however.

There was general discussion of the toughness, decision-making, and “intangible leadership qualities” he looks for in a quarterback, but Reich didn’t discuss any of the Panthers’ current quarterbacks specifically. It’s expected to be an area the Panthers look to upgrade this offseason and next week could bring a little bit more from the coach about what he’s looking to do at the position.