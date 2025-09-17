Fred Warner earns fourth career NFC defensive player of the week award

The 49ers have started 2-0 and one of their defensive players is a big reason why.

San Francisco’s Fred Warner has been named NFC defensive player of the week for his performance in the win over the Saints on Sunday.

Warner had 11 total tackles with a pass defensed, forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the 26-21 victory. He is the first player since 2020 to record at least 10 tackles, a pass defense, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in a single game — when Warner last accomplished the feat himself.

This is Warner’s fourth career player of the week award and his first time earning the honor since Week 5 of the 2023 season.

The 49ers will host the Cardinals in Week 3.