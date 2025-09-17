 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Fred Warner earns fourth career NFC defensive player of the week award

  
Published September 17, 2025 12:19 PM

The 49ers have started 2-0 and one of their defensive players is a big reason why.

San Francisco’s Fred Warner has been named NFC defensive player of the week for his performance in the win over the Saints on Sunday.

Warner had 11 total tackles with a pass defensed, forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the 26-21 victory. He is the first player since 2020 to record at least 10 tackles, a pass defense, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in a single game — when Warner last accomplished the feat himself.

This is Warner’s fourth career player of the week award and his first time earning the honor since Week 5 of the 2023 season.

The 49ers will host the Cardinals in Week 3.