Fred Warner named NFC defensive player of the week

The 49ers look like the best team in the NFL and the man in the middle of their defense has been a key figure.

Now linebacker Fred Warner has been named NFC defensive player of the week for his performance in the Week 5 victory over the Cowboys.

Warner finished with eight tackles, an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble in the blowout win. He is the first 49ers player with at least a sack, forced fumble, and an interception in the same game since linebacker Navorro Bowman accomplished the feat in 2013.

This is Warner’s third career player of the week award.

The 49ers will be back in action against the Browns on Sunday.