Free agent TE Logan Thomas gets one-year deal with 49ers

  
Published June 3, 2024 07:04 PM

Word earlier tonight was free agent tight end Logan Thomas was close to a deal with the 49ers. The deal now is done.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports Thomas will sign a one-year deal with the team.

Thomas will backup George Kittle in the role Charlie Woerner held before he left for the Falcons in free agent.

Thomas began his NFL career as a quarterback with the Cardinals as fourth-round pick in 2014. He eventually moved to tight end and has played the position with the Bills, Lions and Commanders, totaling 219 receptions for 2,002 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career.

In 2023, Thomas made 55 receptions for 496 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games with Washington.