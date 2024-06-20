Free agent WR James Washington is trying for a comeback

James Washington has played only two games the past two seasons, with his last coming on Dec. 18, 2022. He has not on a team last season after both the Saints and the Colts cut him in August.

Washington, though, is attempting a comeback, announcing his intent in an Instagram video.

“I was forgotten about, and I want to show the world I still have it,” Washington said. “People say, ‘He’s done. He’s washed.’ There’s still a lot of meat left on on the bone conditioning-wise, physical-wise. I’m stronger than ever. I train five days a week, and the other two days of the week I’m thinking about it.”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Washington has received multiple inquires from teams.

After signing with the Cowboys in 2022, Washington injured his left foot in the spring and fractured his right foot in training camp. He required surgery to repair the Jones fracture.

He has not caught a pass since.

“Injuries happen. It’s not about how you handle it. It’s about how you come back,” Washington said on the Instagram post.

A second-round pick of the Steelers in 2018, he has 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.