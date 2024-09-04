Fully healthy, Joe Mixon is ready for a full workload

Texans running back Joe Mixon missed most of training camp with a quadriceps injury. He now is fully healthy and ready to face the Colts in the season opener.

Mixon, one of the team’s key free agent signings this offseason, is expected to have a heavy workload.

“Joe will be Joe,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Joe will be doing what he’s done his entire career. I don’t think you’ll see anything different. He’s a strong, physical back. He’s going to get yards. So, I’m excited about seeing Joe run the ball behind our offensive line.”

Mixon, 28, averaged 22 touches per game in his seven seasons, including 21 per game last season. He has averaged 88 yards per game in 97 career games.

The Colts have DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart manning the interior, which could make running a challenge.

“They are really great front seven, start with the two interior guys, Buckner and Stewart., those guys are a force inside,” Ryans said. “But it’s not about if we have to run it. Whatever we have to do to move the football up and down the field. It really doesn’t matter. It’s running the ball, throwing the ball, whatever it takes for us to be successful, moving the football that is what we will do.”