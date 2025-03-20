OL Lucas Patrick set to visit Bengals

The Bengals are scheduled to meet with a potential addition to the interior of their offensive line.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that guard Lucas Patrick is set to arrive in Cincinnati on Thursday night and to meet with the Bengals on Friday.

Patrick signed a one-year deal with the Saints last offseason and started 10 games for the team before landing on injured reserve. He also started 54 games for the Packers and Bears over the first seven years of his career.

The Bengals released Alex Cappa and re-signed Cody Ford earlier in the offseason. They also have Cordell Volson on hand at guard while Ted Karras remains in place at center.