Gabe Davis, Taylor Rapp ruled out for Sunday

The Bills will be missing one of their top receivers for Sunday’s home game against the Steelers.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 on Friday that wide receiver Gabe Davis has been ruled out of the team’s playoff opener. Davis has a PCL sprain and the knee injury has kept him from practicing this week.

Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, and Deonte Harty will be receiver options to go with Stefon Diggs.

Safety Taylor Rapp has also been ruled out with a calf injury. McDermott said cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) will both be considered questionable heading into the weekend.