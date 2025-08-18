 Skip navigation
Gabe Davis to visit with Steelers on Tuesday

  
Published August 18, 2025 01:42 PM

The Steelers are going to take another look at some veteran receiver help.

Gabe Davis is slated to visit with Pittsburgh on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The receiver is set to fly to Pittsburgh on Monday for his second visit with the organization this offseason. He previously visited with the Steelers in June.

Davis, 26, spent last season with the Jaguars, appearing in 10 games. He caught 20 passes for 239 yards with a pair of touchdowns before suffering a torn meniscus and missing the rest of the year.

The Jags released Davis in May.

He’s also met with the Saints, Giants, and 49ers this offseason.