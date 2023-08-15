Gardner Minshew: I totally understand, Anthony Richardson is going to be special

Gardner Minshew offered a classy response to the news that he has been relegated to No. 2 quarterback in Indianapolis, and Anthony Richardson will start Week One.

Minshew said this morning that he recognizes that Richardson is the franchise quarterback of the future and will support Richardson however he can.

“This is his franchise. There’s a reason he was picked where he was. He’s gonna be really special,” Minshew said, via Alexa Ross.

Minshew says he believes in head coach Shane Steichen and understands what the Colts are trying to build.

“I totally understand and I’m all-in with what we got going. I can’t stress enough, I’m really excited about Anthony,” Minshew said, via Kevin Bowen.

Minshew knew when he signed with the Colts that there was a good chance they were going to draft a quarterback, and he knew when they drafted Richardson that it was only a matter of time before Richardson would start. He’s being a team player, which a backup quarterback needs to be.