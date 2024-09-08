 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Gardner Minshew tosses first TD as a Raider, Las Vegas leads 7-3

  
Published September 8, 2024 04:45 PM

Gardner Minshew has thrown his first touchdown as a Raider and Las Vegas has taken its first lead of the season.

Minshew hit Alexander Mattison with a swing pass to the right and the running back did the rest, going all the way for a 31-yard touchdown. That made the score 7-3, Raiders.

Mattison hurdled a defender in the process of getting to the end zone — a strong play for one of his first touches as a Raider.

Minshew has started the game 6-of-8 for 79 yards with a touchdown. Davante Adams has two catches for 30 yards.

On the other side, Cameron Dicker hit a 53-yard field goal with 4:22 left in the first quarter to open the scoring.