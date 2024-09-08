Gardner Minshew tosses first TD as a Raider, Las Vegas leads 7-3
Published September 8, 2024 04:45 PM
Gardner Minshew has thrown his first touchdown as a Raider and Las Vegas has taken its first lead of the season.
Minshew hit Alexander Mattison with a swing pass to the right and the running back did the rest, going all the way for a 31-yard touchdown. That made the score 7-3, Raiders.
Mattison hurdled a defender in the process of getting to the end zone — a strong play for one of his first touches as a Raider.
Minshew has started the game 6-of-8 for 79 yards with a touchdown. Davante Adams has two catches for 30 yards.
On the other side, Cameron Dicker hit a 53-yard field goal with 4:22 left in the first quarter to open the scoring.