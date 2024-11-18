Gardner Minshew will remain Raiders starter in Week 12

The Raiders made a big change to their offense when they fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy last week, but they aren’t planning any big moves this week.

Head coach Antonio Pierce said at his Monday press conference that Gardner Minshew will remain the team’s starting quarterback against the Broncos in Week 12. Minshew was 30-of-43 for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in Sunday’s 34-19 loss to the Dolphins.

Pierce said he thought the passing offense was “more efficient” and “more crisp” in Scott Turner’s first week calling the offensive plays. He added that Minshew did a “good job of managing” the offense and keeping the ball out of harm’s way before being picked off while trying to push for a comeback late in the fourth quarter.

Minshew opened the season as the starter, but was benched in favor of Aidan O’Connell. Minshew moved back into the No. 1 job after O’Connell injured his thumb and O’Connell won’t be eligible to come off injured reserve for another week.