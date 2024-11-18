 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gardner Minshew will remain Raiders starter in Week 12

  
Published November 18, 2024 02:31 PM

The Raiders made a big change to their offense when they fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy last week, but they aren’t planning any big moves this week.

Head coach Antonio Pierce said at his Monday press conference that Gardner Minshew will remain the team’s starting quarterback against the Broncos in Week 12. Minshew was 30-of-43 for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in Sunday’s 34-19 loss to the Dolphins.

Pierce said he thought the passing offense was “more efficient” and “more crisp” in Scott Turner’s first week calling the offensive plays. He added that Minshew did a “good job of managing” the offense and keeping the ball out of harm’s way before being picked off while trying to push for a comeback late in the fourth quarter.

Minshew opened the season as the starter, but was benched in favor of Aidan O’Connell. Minshew moved back into the No. 1 job after O’Connell injured his thumb and O’Connell won’t be eligible to come off injured reserve for another week.