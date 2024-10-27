 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Gardner Minshew’s touchdown pass has Raiders tied 7-7 with Chiefs

  
Published October 27, 2024 04:54 PM

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew matched Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in each team’s first drive.

Mahomes went 4-for-4 for 58 yards in a nine-play, 70-yard drive to open the game. Kareem Hunt finished it with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Raiders then went 70 yards in 12 plays.

Minshew was 5-for-5 for 53 yards and a touchdown, a 7-yarder to Jakobi Meyers.

The teams are tied 7-7 late in the first quarter.

DeAndre Hopkins has one catch for 13 yards in his first game with the Chiefs, who traded with the Titans for him last week.