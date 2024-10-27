Gardner Minshew’s touchdown pass has Raiders tied 7-7 with Chiefs

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew matched Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in each team’s first drive.

Mahomes went 4-for-4 for 58 yards in a nine-play, 70-yard drive to open the game. Kareem Hunt finished it with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Raiders then went 70 yards in 12 plays.

Minshew was 5-for-5 for 53 yards and a touchdown, a 7-yarder to Jakobi Meyers.

The teams are tied 7-7 late in the first quarter.

DeAndre Hopkins has one catch for 13 yards in his first game with the Chiefs, who traded with the Titans for him last week.