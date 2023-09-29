Garrett Bradbury, Marcus Davenport questionable for Vikings

The Vikings hope to get a couple of players back from injuries for their attempt at picking up their first victory of the season.

Center Garrett Bradbury and edge rusher Marcus Davenport are both listed as questionable to play against the Packers. Bradbury has been out for the last two games with a back injury while Davenport has been out with an ankle injury.

The team will not have safety Lewis Cine. He didn’t practice all week because of a hamstring injury and he was ruled out on their final injury report of the week.

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall also missed practice Friday. Personal reasons were cited for his absence and he’s been listed as questionable for Sunday.