Garrett Wilson: MetLife Stadium turf is “garbage”

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is the latest in a long line of NFL players to complain about the playing surface at MetLife Stadium.

Wilson called the turf “garbage” when talking to reporters after today’s game. Wilson went to the sideline with what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury during today’s win over the Eagles, but he returned to the game and said he’s OK.

MetLife Stadium, where both the Giants and Jets play their home games, is frequently cited by players as one of the worst places to play in the NFL. A new synthetic turf field was installed this offseason, but players still haven’t been happy with it. Most players prefer playing on grass. Owners prefer turf because it’s more compatible with concerts and other events that can generate revenue at the stadiums.

This season, players have seemed to grow increasingly vocal about their qualms about artificial turf. Whether players calling attention to the situation is enough to get owners to act is another question.