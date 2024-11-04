Gayle Benson on Dennis Allen: This decision is something I felt we needed to make

The Saints have formally announced the firing of head coach Dennis Allen and the appointment of special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi as interim head coach.

“Dennis has been part of our organization for many years. He is highly regarded within the NFL. He has been extremely loyal and professional and most importantly an excellent football coach for us. All of this makes today very tough for me and our organization,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “However, this decision is something that I felt we needed to make at this time. I wish nothing but the best in the future for Dennis and his family. He will always be considered in the highest regard by me and everyone within our organization.”

Allen first joined the Saints in 2006 as an assistant defensive line coach. He was promoted to secondary coach in 2008 before then becoming Broncos defensive coordinator in 2011. After serving as Raiders head coach from 2012-2014, he rejoined New Orleans in 2015 — first as senior defensive assistant and then as defensive coordinator.

He remained in that position until 2022, when he was promoted to head coach after Sean Payton’s resignation.

“DA is an excellent football coach,” G.M. Mickey Loomis said in a statement. “This season, we have had an avalanche of injuries. It took its toll. DA has never offered excuses, he fought each day for this organization and this team and that is what makes today disappointing. Dennis has been an integral part of this organization’s success for the better part of 20 years. He will be missed.”

The Saints have lost seven in a row after beginning the season 2-0. Allen ends his tenure as New Orleans head coach with an 18-25 record.